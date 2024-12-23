Breaking News
Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal celebrate 13 years of marriage Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on

Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal celebrate 13 years of marriage: 'Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on'

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
ANI |

Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011 and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal celebrate 13 years of marriage: 'Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on'

Picture Courtesy/Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram account

Celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary on Sunday actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartfelt anniversary post for his wife Amaal Salmaan which beautifully captured their long journey together.


Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor reflected on their transition from being husband-wife to 'Maryam's papa and mamma.'


"From trying to get used to calling each other husband and wife, to now being known as Maryams papa and mamma we've come a long way. Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on. Twists and turns and ups and downs." wrote Dulquer Salmaan.


Accompanied by a bunch of adorable photos, the 'Lucky Bhaskar' actor further talked about the importance of his wife Amaal Salmaan and how her presence boosts him to live his life despite numerous challenges.

 
 
 
 
 
"Sometimes speed breakers and potholes. But at the best times silky smooth with the greatest of views. Through it all, as long as I have your hand to hold I believe that we can reach anywhere. And in style. Here's to us being Mr & Mrs for life. Happy 13th Am ! I love you long time." added Dulquer Salmaan.

The fans and friends of the couple flooded the comment section with heart and compliments.

Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011 and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the film 'Lucky Baskar.'

It is currently streaming on Netflix. Dulquer plays the role of a simple bank cashier in a never-seen-before avatar.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role, opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film chronicles the interesting, turbulent, and extraordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar.

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi earned appreciation from critics and audiences.

Dulquer Salmaan also played a prominent role in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

Dulquer Salmaan Instagram Kalki 2898 AD Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

