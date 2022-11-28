Kollywood actors Manjima Mohan, Gautham Karthik are now married, wedding pics OUT!

Gautham Karthik tied the knot with Manjima Mohan today, November 28, in Chennai. The couple took to Instagram and delighted their fans with their wedding pictures.

Popular Kollywood actors, Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik tied the knot today, November 28, in Chennai in presence of their families and close friends. Manjima and Gautham took to Instagram and delighted their fans with their wedding pictures. “Now and forever”, read the caption of their dreamy wedding photographs that are now doing rounds on social media.

Actors like Vikram Prabhu, RK Suresh, Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Ashok Selvan, Aadhi Pinisetty, Nikki Gelrani, etc. along with ace director Mani Ratnam and Gautham Menon were some of the dignitaries from the film fraternity who graced Manjima-Gautham’s wedding.

While the groom, Gautham wore a crisp white shirt with a traditional veshti, the beautiful bride, Manjima wore an elegant ivory saree for her big day. The newly-wed couple was all smiles as they posed for the camera.

For the unversed, Manjima and Gautham made their relationship official on Instagram on October 31. The power couple revealed that they were seeing each other for the last three years.

While making their relationship public, the couple dropped lovey-dovey photos on their respective social media handles, looking absolutely smitten by each other. Along with the photos, they had penned emotional notes for each other. “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything,” wrote Manjima for Gautham.

Manjima and Gautham became close friends when they worked together in ‘Devarattam’ in 2019. Reportedly, Gautham had proposed to Manjima which she accepted after two days.

