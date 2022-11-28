×
ITS OFFICIAL! Ram Charan’s next to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana

Updated on: 28 November,2022 12:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

There was a huge buzz about the same in the media and social media since the last few days

ITS OFFICIAL! Ram Charan’s next to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana

Official Instagram Account of Ram Charan


Since the last few days, there had been an 'unconfirmed rumor' which was buzzing in the media as well as social media circles about Ram Charan’s upcoming project. Well, today, the actor took to social media and laid all the rumors to rest.


View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)


Ram Charan took to social media and made an official announcement stating that his next film will be directed by the young director Buchi Babu Sana and will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. The film is so-far an untitled one. The film’s makers have kept the details about the rest of the cast and crew strictly under the wraps. There is a huge curiosity about the film’s leading lady who will be paired opposite Ram Charan. The film’s makers are expected to make the announcement soon.

Presently, Ram Charan is busy shooting for the Shankar Shanmugam directorial ‘RC 15’, which is being readied to be released in 2023.

 

