9 years of 'Baahubali': Revisit Prabhas’ iconic dialogues from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus

9 years of Baahubali: Here are a few of Prabhas' iconic lines that continue to be quoted and celebrated

A still from Baahubali 2

A titan of the box office, Prabhas' reign extends far beyond his latest smash hit, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. He solidified his status as a global phenomenon with the record-breaking "Baahubali" franchise, alongside ‘Saalar’ and ‘Saaho’. Prabhas' unwavering dedication to his craft and his captivating screen presence have undeniably propelled him to superstardom on a worldwide scale. 9 years ago, a film exploded onto the scene, shattering box office records and forever changing the landscape of Indian cinema. That film was ‘Baahubali’, and at its heart stood Prabhas, the man who embodied the legendary warrior king.

More than just a movie, ‘Baahubali’ became a phenomenon, and Prabhas' portrayal of Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali catapulted him to international superstardom. His dedication, his effortless performance, and the sheer power he brought to the role resonated with audiences worldwide, earning him a place in the hearts of millions.

Baahubali wasn't just about action and spectacle; it was about powerful dialogues that resonated deeply. Here are a few of Prabhas' iconic lines that continue to be quoted and celebrated:

“Aurat Par Haath Daalne Vale Ki Ungliyaan Nahi Kaat Tey, Kaat Tey Hain Toh Gala!" (Anyone who lays hands on a woman doesn’t deserve just their hand to be cut, but deserves to be beheaded) Remember the scene where Prabhas, with righteous fury, defends his on-screen wife? This line became a symbol of his character's unwavering sense of justice and protectiveness.

"Samay Har Kaayar Ko Apni Bahaaduri Dikhane Ka Ek Mauka Jaroor Deta Hai, Yahi Vo Kshan Hai" (Fate gives every coward a chance to show their bravery, this is that moment!). This line wasn't just spoken; it was delivered with Prabhas' trademark intensity, inspiring his onscreen comrades and leaving audiences pumped.

"Devi Ma Ki Pyaas Bujhane Ke Liye Ek Nirbal Ki Bali Kyu, Mera Umadta Hua Rakt Samarpit Hain" (Why sacrifice the weak to quench the thirst of the Goddess? Offer my raging blood!). This powerful dialogue showcased Prabhas' character's courage and compassion, questioning blind tradition and demanding a more righteous path.

"Kya Hai Mrityu, Humare Haathon Se Shatru Ka Mar Jaana Yeh Sochna Hai Mrityu, Ranbhoomi Mein Shatru Se Bhaybheet Hokar Jeevit Rehna Hai Mrityu?" (What is death? To live in the fear of the enemy on the battlefield is death!). Looking into the eyes of his soldiers, Prabhas delivered this line, redefining death as not the absence of life, but the absence of courage.

"Apne Haathon Ko Hathyar Bana Lo, Apni Saanson Ko Aandhiyon Mein Badal Do, Humara Rakht Hi Mahaan Sena Hain" (Turn your hands into weapons, turn your breaths into storms, our blood is the mighty army!). With this powerful speech, Prabhas rallied his troops, reminding them of their inner strength and igniting a fire for victory.

From his awe-inspiring physical transformation to his nuanced portrayal of the character, Prabhas poured his heart and soul into ‘Baahubali’. The film may have been released nine years ago, but Prabhas' legacy as ‘Baahubali’ continues to roar, leaving an indelible mark on cinema history.