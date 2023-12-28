Actor Nayanthara completes 20 years in the film industry. To mark the occasion, she took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for all her fans

Actor Nayanthara who is referred to as 'Lady Superstar' is among the biggest stars of the country. The actress has completed 20 years in the movie business and continues to be among the leading ladies of the country. The actress who primarily works in Tamil cinema has also worked in multiple Indian language films. As actor Nayanthara completes 20 years in the film industry, she took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to her fans.

"You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force & the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down. Without you, this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far- you are special. "

"You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film. As I celebrate this milestone, it's YOU I'm celebrating- the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades in cinema," she added.

Reacting to the note, fans of the actor Nayanthara took to the comment section to shower love on her. "Ppl say u r rude, they have alot reasons to hate you but only true fans knew you understood you.. you r an inspiration, u showed ur weakness, u turned ur negatives into positive, u never gave up, u dint stop.. personal or career u have been my role model.. wen i had heartbreaks i saw u standing like rock, i stood up, i cheered up by watching u.. truly from the heart i wanna thank you for staying and slaying.. you are a queen.. you will be our superstar.. congratulations for 20 yrs and much more yrs to go.. we love you nayan"wrote a user.

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations! As a fan boy, I’m excited to see more excellent films from you, Our Lady Superstar. Also, as a young and motivated person, I'm excited to see more of your new business adventures (Women Entrepreneur). I believe in the law of attraction and have already begun manifesting something that feels like it’s getting closer to me."

"You are more than an actor. You are an inspiration. I truly at my difficult times have thought about you and how your life turned out to be so beautiful and I give myself hope inspiring you. Thank you," wrote a fan.

"To many more decades! To many more exciting films! Congratulations our Superstar," read a comment.

Another fan penned a long note which read, "You have been big inspiration in my life with whatever you do ! So many times in my life when I down falled, I inspired by you !

You taught me,

If you love your job, you will be successful !

You taught me,

If you spread love and positivity, you will get back only good things !

You taught me,

If you beleive yourself, you can do anything !

You taught me so much things & still i'm learning everyday so much from you Nayan !

I started to love positivity because of you !

I understood the power of positivity because of you !

I could be strong in every tough time in my life !

I have best idol and i'm so proud of you !

I made a promise to myself to support you till the end of the universe & this promise will be alive until i die !

As i promised as always stand by your side no matter what is the situation !

Love you 2 the core my inspiration ! ð«

Keep inspiring me".

Nayanthara was last seen in the film 'Jawan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It marked her first Hindi film.