Actor Vikram hospitalised after suffering heart attack

Vikram in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

A day after 'Ponniyin Selvan' posters were launched, reports of Chiyaan Vikram having suffered a heart attack have surfaced. The actor, who plays the lead in the Mani Ratnam directorial, also featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is undergoing treatment at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. According to reports the actor had undergone an angioplasty on Thursday, and his condition is now stable.

The actor was scheduled to attend the teaser launch of the period action drama in Chennai on Friday.

