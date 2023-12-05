Actors Suriya and Karthi donate Rs 10 lakh for relief work in Chennai after cyclone Michaung causes havoc

Actors Suriya and Karthi, who are also siblings have provided financial aide for the flood relief work in Chennai. Cyclone Michaung caused loss of life and property in the city and neighbouring areas

Karthi and Suriya

Cyclone Michaung has caused havoc in the city of Chennai and other areas on the South-East coast of India. Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi are among the first celebrities to step forward to help in the Chennai flood relief work. The siblings have announced an initial sum of Rs 10 lakh to aide in relief work across the city. The news came in after the capital city of Tamil Nadu got submerged by torrential rains triggered by cyclone Michaung.

Taking to X, trade expert Manobala V wrote, "Actors #Suriya & #Karthi have announced an initial sum of ₹ 10 lacs to carry out relief work in the flood affected districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. ||#ChennaiRains2023||#ChennaiFloods|#CycloneMichaung|| The actors are offering assistance to those affected through their fan clubs."

Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall. Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded in the wake of the downpours, while roads linking Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging.

The state government advised people to take precautionary measures as the IMD issued a red alert for the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring areas.

Meeanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the rains received during Cyclone period have exceeded what the state has received in 2015.The Chief Minister also called on organisations involved in Relief Work to join hands with the government to alleviate the suffering of fellow human beings.

"Relief assistance of Rs 5,000 crore will be requested from the central government for storm and rain damage. Relief assistance will also be provided to the people who have suffered" CM MK Stalin said.

Eight people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung', which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.

(with inputs from ANI)