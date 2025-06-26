After fronting a spate of action films in Major and Hit: The Second Case, Adivi Sesh attempts romance with Dacoit to avoid being pigeon-holed

(From left) Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in Dacoit

On screen, love has eluded Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the past few years as he fronted a string of action movies — from Goodachari (2018) to Major (2022) and Hit: The Second Case (2022). That’s why his next, Dacoit, comes as a refreshing change of pace. The love story, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is currently being shot in Telugu and Hindi. Sesh says, “This is the first time I’m diving into a love story. Even though my character is raw and filled with rage, the story at its core is about love — the kind that transforms you, even breaks you.”

Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo, is not only about trying his hand at a new genre for the actor and writer. Sesh believes it’s a necessary move to thrive in an industry that is quick to typecast actors. “It’s easy to get slotted as the action guy after films like Major and Goodachari. But as an actor, growth means stepping into unfamiliar terrain. I didn’t want the audience or myself to think that was all I could do,” he states.

Praising his co-star Thakur, the actor and writer says, “Mrunal brings grace and honesty to her performance. Sharing screen space with her made the romance feel real and layered.”