Adivi Sesh on 'Major' completing 50 days: Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir has blessed us

The movie is about the life of Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life on service during the 2008 heinous attacks in Mumbai the film instantly struck a chord with the audiences and has been unstoppable at the box office since its release

Still from Major

The Adivi Sesh starrer and biographical action drama 'Major' has been winning hearts across countries and has received rave reviews for the story and marvelous performances by the lead characters of the film. The movie has now completed 50 days at the box office and has earned Rs. 70.25 cr worldwide so it's a moment of both pride and happiness for the entire team of 'Major'.

50 days since #MajorTheFilm released Adivi Sesh pens a sweet note, ‘’My most Succesful Film. My most MEANINGFUL Film. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan sir has blessed us.’’

Setting his fans in a frenzy, the handsome actor announced his upcoming project 'Hit2' has said that he is yet to shoot the last schedule of the ambitious project and the film will come with a bang!

'Major' also happens to be Sesh's Hindi film debut where he plays the titular role and for those who were unaware, he has also written the story and screenplay.