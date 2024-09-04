Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has shown his benevolent self by donating Rs 1 crore in relief funds to the flood-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Allu Arjun

Listen to this article Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore in relief to flood hit regions of Telangana x 00:00

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who has kept the nation on toes in anticipation of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has made donations to the CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following the devastating deluge in both states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for relief operations in Telangana

On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media and shared the message with his followers about the donations. He wrote, “I’m saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate Rs 1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both the states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone’s safety”.

I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏.… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 4, 2024

Additionally, the man of Masses NTR Jr has once again demonstrated his compassion by donating Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support flood relief efforts. The recent floods have caused widespread devastation, displacing thousands and destroying homes across both states.

NTR Jr. took to Twitter to express his concern for those affected by the floods. In his tweet, which translates to English, he wrote, "I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster."

About the floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as torrential rains lashed Telangana. The state government on Monday put the damage at Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates and sought immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre. Telangana CM said crops in lakhs of acres suffered damage, as per preliminary information, despite the government's efforts to prevent loss of life and damage to property. An official release on Monday night said over 100 relief camps were organised, providing shelter to more than 4,000 people. As per initial estimates, the damage to roads was about Rs 2,362 crore, while crop loss (in 4,15,000 acres) was Rs 415 crore, it said. The incessant rainfall since Saturday last caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to agricultural crops and disruption of the state's rail and road links with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from IANS)