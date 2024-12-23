Actor Allu Arjun's house was vandalised on Sunday evening by a group of protestors. They demanded monetary compensation for victims of Sandhya theatre stampede

On Sunday, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house was vandalised by a group of people who threw stones at the house. They also entered the gate and destroyed flower pots placed at the entrance. Visuals also show pelters threw tomatoes at the house. Hours after the incident, a case was registered against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for allegedly vandalising actor's residence amid the row over Sandhya Theatre Tragedy.

Police take action against vandals

DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, said that stringent action has been initiated against the accused. The incident happened around 4:45 pm on Sunday, when some started sloganeering outside the 'Pushpa' actor's residence. One of the protestors mounted the compound gate and started throwing tomatoes.

The protestors also allegedly manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots along the ramp.

The visuals from the spot showed broken pots, shattered glass, and damaged plants outside Allu Arjun's home, which were reportedly caused by the stone pelting.

"Today at around 4.45 pm, some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering and one of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes. When the security staff objected and persuaded them to get down from the wall, they got into an altercation. They climbed down the wall, manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots kept along the ramp," the DCP stated.

"On receiving the information, Jubilee Hills Police reached the place and took the 6 persons into custody. They all claim to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC)," the official added.

According to Jubilee Hills Police, members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) staged a protest outside Allu Arjun's residence on Sunday, holding placards and chanting slogans. However, neither the actor nor his family has filed a complaint thus far.

Allu Arjun requests fans to not get abusive

Through an Instagram post, Allu Arjun urged his fans to maintain decorum and avoid abusive behaviour or language, both online and offline. The tragedy occurred on December 4 when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

Taking to his X account, the actor wrote, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always, and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline."

He further continued, "Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles—if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts."

About the stampede

A massive crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.

The film Pushpa 2- The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and is breaking several records at the box office.