On Sunday evening, a group of vandals pelted stones at Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home. The actor was not at home when the incident occurred. The vandal staged a protest outside his home demanding monetary compensation to victims of Sandhya theatre stampede during 'Pushpa 2- The Rule' premiere night. The vandals also destroyed flower pots, mounted compound walls and threw tomatoes.

Amid this, Allu Arjun's kids- Allu Araha and All Ayaan- have been moved to a different place. A video has surfaced online where the little kids along with a few family members are seen entering a car and leaving the premises. The action was taken after vandals attacked their home.

While Allu Arjun has maintained his silence on the matter, his father, noted film producer Allu Aravind addressed the press. “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything." He further said that the police have arrested the vandals and have filed a case against them. “The police are ready to take away anyone else who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage incidents like these," he said. “But I will not react just because the media is here. Now is the time to practice restraint. The law will take its own course," he concluded.

Hours after the incident, a case was registered against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for allegedly vandalising actor's residence amid the row over Sandhya Theatre Tragedy. DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, said that stringent action has been initiated against the accused. The incident happened around 4:45 pm on Sunday, when some started sloganeering outside the 'Pushpa' actor's residence. The protestors also allegedly manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots along the ramp.

The visuals from the spot showed broken pots, shattered glass, and damaged plants outside the Pushpa 2 actor's home, which were reportedly caused by the stone pelting.

"Today at around 4.45 pm, some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering and one of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes. When the security staff objected and persuaded them to get down from the wall, they got into an altercation. They climbed down the wall, manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots kept along the ramp," the DCP stated.

"On receiving the information, Jubilee Hills Police reached the place and took the 6 persons into custody. They all claim to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC)," the official added.