Amid the rising excitement over the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule', makers drop BTS pics from the sets

'Pushpa: The Rule' is one of the most awaited films of the year. As the audience has always been asking for an update on the film, the makers started a whole new conversation across the nation with a question, Where is Pushpa?

Seems like the makers of 'Pushpa' are leaving no chance to create madness among the audience for 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Having treated the audience with a video asset, the team Pushpa has opened up a big question for the masses, Where is Pushpa? and left them keeping an eye on April 7th at 4:05 PM for a big reveal.

Now, to keep the audience intrigued about the film, the makers have dropped a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of 'Pushpa: The Rule.'

Taking to their social media the makers of Pushpa have shared few working still of 'Pushpa: The Rule' before the big reveal that is scheduled for tomorrow. The stills captured the director Sukumar on the sets of the film. While sharing the recent video asset, They jotted down the caption:

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and got widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The movie that starred Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli. Logline for the movie read as 'Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India'.