Birthday Special: 5 Blockbuster films of Karthi that left audiences in awe

Karthi, the talented and versatile actor from the South Indian film industry, has consistently delivered remarkable performances over the years. With his charming presence and impeccable acting skills, he has won the hearts of audiences across different regions. Here, we present a list of five hit films by Karthi that have showcased his prowess as an actor and proved to be box office successes. On the occasion of Karthi's 46th birthday, here are the 5 blockbuster films of Karthi that amazed audiences.

Paruthiveeran (2007)

Directed by Ameer Sultan, ‘Paruthiveeran’ marked Karthi's debut in the film industry and established him as a force to be reckoned with. In this raw and intense drama, Karthi portrayed the character of Paruthiveeran, a reckless and hot-tempered village youth. His exceptional performance earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, including a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Aayirathil Oruvan (2010)

Directed by Selvaraghavan, ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’ is a action-adventure film that showcased Karthi's versatility as an actor. Playing the role of Muthu, a young porter from chennai, he embarks on a perilous journey to a lost civilization. Karthi's portrayal of a determined and courageous explorer garnered praise, and the film became a commercial success.

Paiyaa (2010)

Directed by N. Lingusamy, ‘Paiyaa’ is an action-packed romantic thriller that struck a chord with the audience. Karthi portrayed the character of Shiva, a carefree youngster who falls in love with a girl he meets during a road trip. His effortless charm and on-screen chemistry with the leading lady contributed to the film's success at the box office.

Madras (2014)

In the critically acclaimed film ‘Madras,’ directed by Pa. Ranjith, Karthi delivered a powerful performance that showcased his ability to portray intense characters. Set against the backdrop of the political and social unrest in North Chennai, Karthi played the role of Kaali, a local resident who gets entangled in a web of violence and politics. His nuanced performance was widely appreciated by both critics and audiences.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017)

Directed by H. Vinoth, ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ is a riveting crime thriller based on real events. Karthi portrayed the role of Theeran Thirumaran, a dedicated police officer who investigates a series of brutal crimes. His portrayal of a relentless cop, determined to bring the culprits to justice, garnered praise for his performance and the film's gripping narrative.

Karthi has time and again proved his mettle as an actor through his diverse choice of roles and exceptional performances. From his debut film ‘Paruthiveeran’ to the intense crime thriller ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru,’ Karthi has displayed his versatility and captivated audiences with his talent. With his impressive filmography, he continues to leave a lasting impact on the world of cinema.

