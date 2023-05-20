As the celebrated actor Mohanlal turns 63, we take a look at the star's much awaited films

Mohanlal, whose full name is Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair, is a renowned Indian actor and producer primarily known for his work in the Malayalam film industry. He was born on May 21, 1960, in Kerala, India. Mohanlal has been a part of over 300 films in his career spanning over four decades. Mohanlal is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and has received numerous accolades for his performances, including five National Film Awards. On the occasion of the actor turning 63, let us take a look at Mohanlal's upcoming films as an actor!

1) Jailer

Headlined by Rajinikanth, while the much-awaited Tamil movie brings together three superstars of the Indian film industry, Rajini, Jackie Shroff and Mohanalal, 'Jailer' also stars pan-India beauty, Tamannah Bhatia, 'Baahubali' star Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi. 'Jailer' is set to release in theatres on August 10, this year.

2) Onnam Sir

Directed by Rajiv Nath, the upcoming Malayalam film 'Onnam Sir; will feature Mohanlal as the lead role.

3) Malaikottai Vaaliban

The upcoming Malalayam period drama 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P.S.Rafeeque. The film marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with the director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

4) Ram

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, 'Ram' is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller which will star Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles.

5) Barroz

Marking Mohanlal's directorial debut, 'Barroz' is an upcoming Malayalam fantasy film based on the novel 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure' written by Jijo Punnoose. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, 'Barroz' will also star Mohanlal in the title role.

Mohanlal is a highly respected and celebrated actor known for his immense talent and versatile performances in the Indian film industry. These highly anticipated films of the actor highlight the star's fan following in the industry even after four decades.