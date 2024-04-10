Tamannaah Bhatia is on cloud nine as her popular Tamil film ‘Paiyaa’ is set to re-release in theatres on April 11 to mark 14 years of its release

Pan India star Tamannaah Bhatia is on cloud nine as her popular Tamil film ‘Paiyaa’ is set to re-release in theatres on April 11 to mark 14 years of its release. The actress took to her social media to pen a moving note for her fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia on ‘Paiyaa’ re-release

Sharing the poster of the film, which featured her with Karthi, Tamannaah wrote, “It feels extremely special to see that even after 14 years, the love for #Paiyaa still remains strong🫶🏻 I feel so good to see the affection & love the movie is still receiving after all this time. I’m filled with excitement and can’t wait for all of you to experience the magic of Paiyya on the big screen once more. Absolutely thankful to #N. Linguswamy sir, @karthi_offl , @itsyuvan and the entire cast & crew for the amazing memories🫶🏻#Paiyaa re-releasing in theatres on 11th April, 2024❤.”

About Tamannaah Bhatia's personal life recently

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together for a movie date on Tuesday. The two stepped out to watch the latest release ‘Crew’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. For those unversed, Vijay and Kareena had previously worked together in the film ‘Jaane Jaan’.

For the outing, Vijay wore a beige printed t-shirt with black trousers, while Tamannaah chose a black co-ord set. They blushed as the paparazzi called them 'bhaiyaa bhabhi'. Watch the video below.

Notably, Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'. After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June this year. Ever since they often comment on each other's social media posts and make appearances in public together.

Work front

Tamannaah will be seen in the upcoming film 'Odela 2', a sequel to the superhit OTT film Odela Railway Station. It is centered around the village, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, and how its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces. Besides that, she also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, and the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' in her kitty.