Chappal flung at Thalapathy Vijay at DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth's funeral, video goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay, who is said to have had a close bond with Vijayakanth, turned emotional while seeing the actor-turned-politician for one last time.

Thalapathy Vijay at Vijayakanth's funeral

Tamil superstar Vijay paid his last respects to DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth last night. Thalapathy Vijay, who is said to have had a close bond with Vijayakanth, turned emotional while seeing the actor-turned-politician for one last time. Thousands of people, fans, celebrities and politicians thronged the Island Grounds near Marina beach in Chennai on Friday to pay homage to him. Amid the crowd, a mysterious person threw a slipper at Vijay at Vijayakanth's funeral when the actor was leaving the venue.

The Bigil star attended the funeral of his mentor Vijaykanth on December 28 when he was mobbed by a rowdy crowd and media persons. Vijay was surrounded by the media and fans during Vijayakanth's funeral, and the crowd went uncontrollable. A video of a mysterious man throwing a slipper at Vijay was caught on camera.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay pays tribute to DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth, who passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/qj4X2kRP5g — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

The grief-stricken actor looked quite hassled as he somehow made his way through the sea of gathered fans and cameramen, to where Vijaykanth's body was laid. Vijay was visibly emotional as he talked to the bereaved family. He also spent a few moments, touching Vijayakanth's glass casket, looking at him one last time. He had to wade through the thick crowd to leave the place. The police and his security personnel tried their best to keep Vijay safe, but a few men in the crowd touched the actor regardless.

As can be seen in videos on social media, as Vijay tried to enter his car, a slipper was flung at him. His security caught it and threw it back to where it came from.

Another video of slipper being thrown at vijay.



— WarLord (@Mr_Ashthetics) December 29, 2023

Several other South cinema stalwarts, like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, arrived to pay their respects at Vijaykanth's funeral. Megastar Rajinikanth rushed to Chennai from Kanyakumari district to pay his last respects at Vijayakanth's funeral. He laid a garland on the decorated casket and almost cried when he recounted two incidents that showed Vijayakanth's values and the importance he attached to friendship and supporting colleagues.

Rajinikanth said that though crores of men and women live and die in this world, it is only a few like Vijayakanth and people of his ilk live forever in the hearts of people. Expressing anguish, he said though Vijayakanth used to get angry, but selfishness had never been the reason behind it. "The monicker captain is very appropriate for Vijayakanth," he told reporters, praising the departed actor.