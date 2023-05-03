Trisha's ethnic avatars are truly fashion inspiration

Trisha/Instagram

Listen to this article Check out birthday girl Trisha's best sari looks x 00:00

'Ponniyin Selvan' star Trisha Krishnan turns 40 on May 4. The actress who has had a long and impressive career is also known for her stunning ethnic outfits and looks ethereal in a sari. Here's looking at some of her best avatars in a sari.

Golden girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Her caption does just to the picture, 'Feelin a lil luminous off late.' This white and gold sari with floral motifs, although simple, surely stands out. She accessorised the look with golden danglers and hair left loose in soft curls.

Yellow there

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha brings in a glimpse of sunshine in yellow as she greets followers 'Eid Mubarak.' The yellow floral print sari with a golden border and green blouse is a perfect blend of glam without going OTT. She accessorised the look with jhumkas and a bracelet.

Bling and Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

This look has Trisha going all out with the bling and surely being the cynosure of all eyes. The heavily bejewelled blue sari with a sheer blouse makes for a winning combination. Adding more glam to the look is her diamond choker and danglers. The actress opted for soft makeup with nude lips and hair left loose with a middle parting.

Silk and shine

You can't go wrong in a silk sari and here is Trisha proving it! The soft golden sari look accessorised with a pearl choker and gold bangles make her look like the diva that she is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Which of these looks is your favourite?

