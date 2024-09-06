Danish, who is in London, UK for the shoot of the upcoming movie 'Son of Sardaar 2' took to his Instagram Stories and shared a snap, which shows a table full of traditional British baked cuisine. He tagged Mrunal on the post

Actress Mrunal Thakur on Thursday gave a peek into a yummy spread of scones, which was posted by filmmaker Danish Devgn.



Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.5 million followers on the photo sharing application, re-shared Danish's post, who is the nephew of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Danish, who is in London, UK for the shoot of the upcoming movie 'Son of Sardaar 2' took to his Instagram Stories and shared a snap, which shows a table full of traditional British baked cuisine-- scones, and jam.

He wrote in the caption: "Y'all were missed...Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait".

Mrunal re-shared and said: "Omg this is what you call the OG skones!Come back soon now Vada Paav is waiting for you all hahahaha".

'Son of Sardaar 2' stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She featured in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty.

