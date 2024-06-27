Confirmed! Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan make special appearance in Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD'

From Dulquer Salmaan to Vijay Deverakonda, here's how Nag Ashwin has utilised star power to its best for his Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Who doesn't love star cameos in films? Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' already boasts of a rich primary star cast and was enough to pull the audience to the theatres paired with the promise of extravagant visuals. Ahead of the release of the film, there were murmurs of a some star cameos as well in the film. Now, it has been confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan have pivotal cameos in the film.

The first look poster of Dulquer Salmaan's character was dropped hours before the theatrical release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' today.

The cameo by Vijay and Mrunal was made public knowledge as fans watched the film FDFS in cities across the country. Many took to X to share a picture of the actors in the film, giving a glimpse of their looks.

“The wait is over!! #DulquerSalmaan returns to the big screen after a 10-month hiatus, and he's back with a bang in #Kalki2898AD!! Blockbuster Reports Incoming Allover !! @dulQuer. #Prabhas #NagAshwin,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user.

During an Instagram live session on Wednesday with director Nag Ashwin, Prabhas delighted fans by revealing that South Indian heartthrobs Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda are also part of the project. Prabhas expressed his heartfelt gratitude to both actors and said, 'Thanks to Dulquer, thanks to Vijay, they made our film bigger.'

During the conversation, Ashwin also revealed that Prabhas will make his entrance 20 minutes into the film. He said, 'I will scream for Prabhas’ entry. I am not the kind of person who screams in theatre. But I will shout when I see Prabhas’ entry. His entry will be a bit late. Prabhas will appear after 20 minutes. The world-building will take some time. We need to introduce a lot of characters and tell the story. But people will go home with Bhairava being the most loved character.”

Sharing details of Prabhas' character he said, “People love Prabhas and all the characters he played. Bhairava is innocent in a way, but he is also a superhero. It is a mix of everything. The character will appeal to kids immensely. If a 10-year-old kid loves Prabhas, seeing him as Bhairava, he will love him forever. Bhairava is not the guy who talks about philosophy. He is an easygoing person. That’s how a normal person behaves.”