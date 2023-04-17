'Dhoomam': Fahadh Faasil goes mum in intriguing first look

Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali have teamed up for Pawan Kumar's directorial Dhoomam which will be released in four Indian languages

Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in Dhoomam first look

The makers of Fahadh Faasil's next titled 'Dhoomam' have finally dropped the first look poster of the film. On Monday, Hombale Films took to their Twitter handle to share the first look poster featuring Fahadh Faasil. Hombale Films is the production house behind films like 'KGF', 'Kantara' and the upcoming film 'Salaar'.

"There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First Look," wrote the makers while sharing the first look poster.

In the first look poster, a wide-eyed Fahadh is seen with tape over his mouth and a wound on the right side of his forehead indicating that he has been kidnapped. The poster also contains different elements from the film. On one side, Fahadh can be seen looking inside a bag while a man is seen pointing a gun at a car on the other side of the poster. The poster also features National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali who essays the lead role in the film.

‘Dhoomam’ is directed by Pawan Kumar, who has previously helmed films like ‘Lucia’ and ‘U-Turn’. Touted to be a thriller, ‘Dhoomam’ also has National Award-winner Aparana Balamurali in the lead role. While the plot of 'Dhoomam' is not known yet, it has been reported that Kumar had the idea for the film many years ago. He had intended to make the film titled C10H14N2 but the film was not made owing to various unknown reasons. The filmmaker made changes o the script and presented as 'Dhoomam' with Fahad Faasil in the lead.

'Dhoomam' marks the second release from the production house in the Malayalam Film Industry, after the grand announcement of 'Tyson' earlier. As per sources, the magnitude and scope of the movie 'Dhoomam' is going to be huge. The movie will include a list of top actors and technicians, the details of which will be revealed soon.

The film will be released in 4 languages - Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Actors Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, and Nandhu will be seen in some pivotal roles in the upcoming film.