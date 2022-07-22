Akshay Kumar congratulates 'Soorarai Pottru' team: Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film

Akshay Kumar who is working on the remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' congratulated the team of Suriya starrer after they won big at the 68th National Film Awards

The team of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' won big at the 68th National Film Awards. Lead actors Suriya and Aparna Balamurali bagged the Best Actor and Actress award for the film. After the awards were announced, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film".

Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2022

Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the best actor award at the 68th National Film Awards. The best actor in the female category was won by Aparna Balamurali for 'Soorarai Pottru.'

'Soorarai Pottru' is a dramatized portrayal of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath's life as the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Despite having a straight OTT release, the film was a big success, with fans flooding Twitter with rave reviews. Suriya and Guneet Monga both co-produced the film. Akshay Kumar is currently filming for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film. The Hindi remake is being directed by Sudha Kongara and is backed by Suriya and Jyotika. The Hindi remake also stars Radhika Madan in the lead.

A 10-member jury led by director-producer Vipul Shah met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday morning to submit its report on the 68th National Film Awards. This year, there are 50 categories with over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films competing for the prizes. There are 30 different languages in the movies.