Emraan Hashmi signs first South Indian film, to play the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘OG’

Director Sujeeth’s gangster drama ‘OG’ is making headlines ever since its announcement. One of the most awaited upcoming films, ‘OG’ features power star Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead. The third schedule of the film is currently in progress in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, coming in as a big update, actor Emraan Hashmi has now joined the cast of the film.

The Telugu drama will star Emraan Hashmi in pivotal role playing the nemesis in the film. An important character, Emraan’s addition to the film has come in as great news for cinema lovers all over the country. As Emraan join the film, it also marks actor’s debut in the South Indian Film Industry.

Taking to Instagram, Emraan Hashmi shared a post announcing his entry in the film. The poster features Emraan Hashmi in a bold look along with the name of the movie and production house. For the caption, Hashmi simply added “#OG”. Fans seemed very excited about this and showered blessings in the comment box. One of his fan wrote, “It's fabulous”, while one of the comment said, “Waiting to see you with our God Power Star Pawan Kalyan.”

Talking about making debut in the Telugu film industry, Emraan Hashmi shares, "I am excited to embark on this new journey with 'OG'. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience."

The film also stars Arjun Das & Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film. With Music by Thaman S. The film is produced by DVV Danayya, who also produced ‘RRR’. Written & Directed by Sujeeth under DVV Entertainments banner, the film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

Emraan Hashmi will be seen in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starring ‘Tiger 3’ which will be released in November this year. ‘Tiger 3’ is the sequel of YRF’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ which was released in the year 2017 and was a big hit at the box office.