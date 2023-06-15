Vicky Kaushal shares romantic picture with wife Katrina Kaif; Arjun Kapoor calls her 'Guru'

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal dropped a romantic picture with Katrina Kaif clicked at their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Pic/Instagram

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle to share the most gorgeous picture with his wife, actor Katrina Kaif.

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle to share the most gorgeous picture with his wife, actor Katrina Kaif. The picture of the duo was clicked in the balcony of their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

In the picture shared by the actor, Vicky can be seen holding Katrina's hand in the backdrop of the setting sun. The husband and wife are seen holding hands and looking at each other lovingly. Vicky added the song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' from his latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned the post with home and heart emojis.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the couple's fans and industry friends dropped in the comment section to express their love for them.

Arjun Kapoor who is known for his cheeky comments on posts of his friends from the industry wrote, "Guru Katrina zindabad."

One of the users wrote, "Probably the only picture that goes perfectly with the song.

"NEED THEM IN A ROM COM TOGETHER ASAP," wrote another user.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps till the day of their wedding. While there were rumours of the two dating, the couple never came together in public. It was only after they tied the knot, were they seen together in public and also started treating fans with pictures of them.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in the film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar is seeing a good run at the box office. In the coming months, Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. The actress will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.