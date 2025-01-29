Three female make-up artists from the Kerala film industry have gone on strike against their union who cancelled their membership for speaking up against harassment in the industry

Three female make-up artists have gone on a hunger strike in Kerala against their reunion who cancelled their membership for speaking against harassment. Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has come out in support of the three women who have gone on protest against the All Kerala Cine Makeup Artists and Hairstylists (AKCMH) that comes under FEFKA. The AKCMH is one of the 21 unions affiliated with the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the apex body for the welfare of professionals and technicians working at various levels of the Malayalam film industry.

Parvathy and Rima Kallingal come in support of make-up artists

Actress Parvathy took to social media to spread awareness on the plight of the make-up artists who spoke about the abuse and harassment they have faced in the industry. Sharing pictures of protestors Rohini, Elizabeth, and Angel, the actress wrote, "Fighting for Right to work. Right to an equal and safe workplace. Right to dignity!"

She added, "Meet Rohini, Elizabeth and Angel. They have been at the receiving end of incessant harassment and abuse and when they spoke up , they were threatened and gaslit. Eventually, ousted from their union in the name of ‘disciplinary actions’. They are the only ones who have come forward now."

"FEFKA’s grand POA is this?" she questioned.

She tagged the CMO of Kerala's handle and wrote, "I’m told there are many who have now been intimidated into silence. This is the ground reality of our work place. Oh and what’s not surprising is that despite multiple asks and efforts, there has been hardly any coverage on their struggles in the media here in Kerala. No TRP treasures found here, is it!? Or has the media also been hushed successfully? I wish I could say this is shocking".

Actress Rima Kallingal also extended her support to the artists and wrote, "The women of Malayalam film industry, part of the hair stylist union, asking for their right to work, to dissent, to be independent of make up heads, to work as make up heads and for a safe working environment free of harassment and abuse. Suspended for speaking up . Ostracised for having a voice. Women workers in 2025 in Communist Kerala."

Artists' membership cancelled for speaking up

A NewsMinute journalist who spoke to the women on strike revealed that they "have been forced to take this drastic step as a last resort after the Union, which they say charges over a lakh rupees for a basic membership, has been stonewalling their complaints of harassment and protecting perpetrators including men against whom FIRs for sexual harassment have been registered".

"Their Union is among the 21 trade unions affiliated to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), presided by B Unnikrishnan.They demand that the Kerala government looks into their complaints, including the highly exorbitant and arbitrary membership fee, failing to pay which results in work bans and financial distress. This is a pushback by three women who are at their breaking points. They need more attention and support. Please share. And I hope more journalists will amplify this," the journalist shared on Instagram.