Breaking News
Saare jahan se accha polyester hamara
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena’s rebel faction gets first shakha in Mankhurd
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, can talk; accused pleads 'not guilty'
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
Former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, Anshu Jain passes away at 59
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > First unit of Prabhas starrer Salaar to be announced on 75th Independence Day

First unit of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' to be announced on 75th Independence Day

Updated on: 14 August,2022 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On the auspicious occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Prabhas will once again treat his fans by launching the first unit from his highly anticipated movie 'Salaar'

First unit of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' to be announced on 75th Independence Day

Picture courtesy/PR


Trust Prabhas to treat his ardent fans with something exciting on special occasions. Be it during a festival or public holidays, the pan-India star has always revealed his character look or movie poster, much to the surprise of his fans worldwide. 


On the auspicious occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Prabhas will again treat his fans by launching the first unit of his highly anticipated movie 'Salaar'. 

Also Read: Have you heard? Another south remake for Shahid Kapoor


From the makers of one of the biggest movie franchises ever - K.G.F, the first unit of 'Salaar' has been hugely anticipated by the movie buffs, especially the Darling fans of Prabhas. They are excited to see their favourite superstar in a never seen avatar. 

The announcement of the first unit is all set to generate curiosity amongst the audience and will pique everyone's interests, wanting more from Prabhas!

Starring Prabhas, 'Salaar' is produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashant Neel (of K.G.F franchise).

Also Read: Prabhas makes a stunning appearance at pre-release event of 'Sita Ramam'

prabhas independence day Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK