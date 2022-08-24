'Godfather': Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi in the mood for gangsta rap

Salman, who plays a mercenary in Godfather, joins Chiranjeevi for dance number shot over a week at a sprawling Rs 4 crore set in Mumbai

Salman Khan with Chiranjeevi during the song’s shoot

What can top Salman Khan shaking a leg on screen? The actor shaking a leg with south superstar Chiranjeevi. Last month, mid-day had reported that the production team of Godfather had begun erecting a set at the Golden Tobacco factory for a special song (Two films come together for Salman, July 18). Now, it is learnt that the two superstars recently filmed the dance number over a week, under the supervision of choreographer Prabhudeva.

Prabhudeva

Also Read: 'Godfather' teaser: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan steal the show; watch

In Godfather, which is an adaptation of Malayalam movie Lucifer (2019), Khan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Khan — who has an extended cameo — plays mercenary Zayed Masood, who is a close associate of a powerful politician, essayed by Chiranjeevi. While the original film did not have a song featuring the two characters, director Jayam Mohanraja specially requested for a track to be created that would do justice to the star power of Chiranjeevi and Khan. A source reveals, “It’s a gangsta song — a rap-cum-clubhouse number composed by Thaman S. The makers have spared no expense to make it a grand affair. Art director Suresh Selvarajan built a sprawling set of about R4 crore at the Vile Parle studio. Prabhudeva has given signature steps to each actor, and designed the song in such a way that their camaraderie reflects on screen.”

The source adds that though Prabhudeva was busy with his commitments in Chennai, he flew down to Mumbai, at Chiranjeevi’s behest. “The song is shot against the backdrop of a vintage European palace, complete with domes and chandeliers. Over 150 international dancers were roped in for the shoot.”

Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal