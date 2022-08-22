Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Heres how Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday

Here's how Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday

Updated on: 22 August,2022 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

South superstar Chiranjeevi turned 67 on August 22

Here's how Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday

Pic courtesy: Ujjwal Reddy


The south superstar Chiranjeevi turned 67 on August 22. On this occasion, he celebrated his birthday with family and close friends. Pictures from the birthday celebration has been shared widely on social media. A fan club of birthday with the username Ujjwal Reddy on Twitter shared a picture of the intimate birthday celebration.




In the picture, Chiranjeevi was seen seated on a chair dressed in a blue-white printed shirt that he paired with denim. Smiling for a group picture, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan was seen standing at the back while keeping his hands on his dad's shoulders. 

Also Read: Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar's release date announced

On the work front, the actor will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer film 'Bhola Shankar'. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, in Telugu. 'Bhola Shankar' is an official Telugu remake of the Tamil film 'Vedalam', which starred south actors Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

Apart from 'Bhola Shankar', Chiranjeevi will be also seen in a political thriller film 'GodFather', which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The film also has Nayanthara and Satya Dev in prominent roles and is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.

'GodFather' stars the Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance. This film also marks the 'Radhe' actor's debut in the Telugu film industry. 

Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you feel low when you experience failure in a professional task?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Chiranjeevi SalmanKhan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK