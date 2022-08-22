Here's how Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday

South superstar Chiranjeevi turned 67 on August 22
Pic courtesy: Ujjwal Reddy
The south superstar Chiranjeevi turned 67 on August 22. On this occasion, he celebrated his birthday with family and close friends. Pictures from the birthday celebration has been shared widely on social media. A fan club of birthday with the username Ujjwal Reddy on Twitter shared a picture of the intimate birthday celebration.
Fun filled joyous last night🎊💥🤩— Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) August 22, 2022
My Idol #RamCharan celebrating his lovable father Megastar Chiru's Bday 🥳🤩🎂#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/zM3q1gLZTi
In the picture, Chiranjeevi was seen seated on a chair dressed in a blue-white printed shirt that he paired with denim. Smiling for a group picture, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan was seen standing at the back while keeping his hands on his dad's shoulders.
On the work front, the actor will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer film 'Bhola Shankar'. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, in Telugu. 'Bhola Shankar' is an official Telugu remake of the Tamil film 'Vedalam', which starred south actors Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.
Apart from 'Bhola Shankar', Chiranjeevi will be also seen in a political thriller film 'GodFather', which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The film also has Nayanthara and Satya Dev in prominent roles and is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.
'GodFather' stars the Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance. This film also marks the 'Radhe' actor's debut in the Telugu film industry.
