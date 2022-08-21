'Godfather' teaser: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan steal the show; watch

From the looks of the teaser, it promises to be an action-packed movie with power-packed performances

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi in Godfather/ Youtube

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be celebrating his 67th birthday tomorrow. Ahead of the big day, the makers of his upcoming film Godfather dropped the teaser of the film. The teaser features Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satya Dev.

From the looks of the teaser, it promises to be an action-packed movie with power-packed performances. Salman Khan will be seen in a special appearance in the film. In the teaser, Chiranjeevi is seen addressing Salman as his younger brother. The video also gives a glimpse of Nayanthara and Satya Dev.

Earlier at an event, while talking about choosing Salman Khan for the extended cameo in 'Godfather', Chiranjeevi said, "The character didn’t need someone with heart and brain but needed someone for their physicality, and that’s why we went with Salman.”

'Godfather' is directed by Mohan Raja and is expected to be made on a massive budget. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing it along with Konidela Surekha presenting the movie. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead. The film which was a massive box office hit also marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

