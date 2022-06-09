Hrithik Roshan, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh laud the trailer of 'Suzhal- the Vortex'

From Hrithik Roshan to Dulquer Salmaan to Keerthy Suresh, the trailer has mesmerised everyone

Creating a storm and captivating attention, the trailer of directors Bramma and Anucharan's 'Suzhal - The Vortex 'has not just the audience but also the industry gushing over it. Prime Video's first long-form, scripted original Tamil series, that is set to stream in over 30 Indian and foreign languages has become the talk of town since its announcement at IIFA last week.

After the splash in Abu Dhabi with Abhishek Bachchan presenting it to the world, the trailer of 'Suzhal - The Vortex' is now being lauded by celebrities and superstars of Indian cinema. From Hrithik Roshan to Dulquer Salmaan to Keerthy Suresh, the trailer has mesmerised everyone.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the trailer. He said, "Mind blown! That, my friends is Pushkar Gayatri empowered by Prime Video to take stories that they believe in, to audience far & wide! Make way for Amazon's first ever Tamil original 'Suzhal - the Vortex'. To be premiered on June 17!"

