Hrithik Roshan, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh laud the trailer of 'Suzhal- the Vortex'

Creating a storm and captivating attention, the trailer of directors Bramma and Anucharan's 'Suzhal - The Vortex 'has not just the audience but also the industry gushing over it. Prime Video's first long-form, scripted original Tamil series, that is set to stream in over 30 Indian and foreign languages has become the talk of town since its announcement at IIFA last week.
After the splash in Abu Dhabi with Abhishek Bachchan presenting it to the world, the trailer of 'Suzhal - The Vortex' is now being lauded by celebrities and superstars of Indian cinema. From Hrithik Roshan to Dulquer Salmaan to Keerthy Suresh, the trailer has mesmerised everyone.
Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the trailer. He said, "Mind blown! That, my friends is Pushkar Gayatri empowered by Prime Video to take stories that they believe in, to audience far & wide! Make way for Amazon's first ever Tamil original 'Suzhal - the Vortex'. To be premiered on June 17!"
Keerthy Suresh said, "This amazing trailer had chills run down my spine! I really cannot wait to watch this one! Best of luck!" Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan too spoke highly of the trailer. He tweeted, "WOW, what a trailer! Literally had goosebumps just watching it! Wonder what lies ahead. Cannot wait for this!"
The trailer caught the attention of actress Shraddha Srinath as well. She tweeted, "'SuzhalTheVortex' - outstanding trailer. Very gritty, very intriguing. Magnetic visuals. Please tell me they find Nila? Taking Indian content global! We expect nothing less from you, Pushkar and Gayatri. Excellent stuff. My best wishes to the team."
The creative brainchild of 'Vikram Vedha' fame maverick duo Pushkar and Gayatri, the investigative drama series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles. Premiering globally in over 30 languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish, 'Suzhal - The Vortex' will stream on the platform from June 17.
