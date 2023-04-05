Hunt for Allu Arjun's Pushpa begins; watch

The production house has released a video clip, which has sparked a lot of excitement and speculation among netizens about the much-anticipated sequel to the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Amid the rising anticipation, a video clip has been released by the production house, leaving the netizens buzzing with the curious question, Where is Pushpa? The fans and netizens have already picked it up, and conversations are ablaze with speculation about whether this is a lead to an official announcement for the most anticipated sequel of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule.

The cryptic video narrates that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati and is now untraceable and at large.

In December 2021, a name was born, Pushpa Raj, who took the nation by storm. It transcended every barrier and boundary, be it geographic or language, class or strata, connecting with audiences across the board.

Pushpa became a symbol of the powerhouse Indian common man with dialogues that resonated from the gullies of small towns to the presentations in corporate board rooms, from cricket stadiums to political rallies. Songs that played at weddings in Moradabad to clubs in Ibiza.

'Pushpa: The Rise', which also stars Fahadh Fassil and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, was written and directed by Sukumar. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Allu Arjun's performance was appreciated by the filmmakers and movie lovers.

Also Read: Allu Arjun drops a heartwarming birthday wish for his son, check it out!

The iconic Allu Arjun’s captivating embodiment of Pushpa brought together the whole country in awe and reverie of the film, making it the biggest film of that year. Pushpa: The Rise was not a film but a phenomenon.

The makers of Mytri Movies, have promised the fans an answer to this question of where Pushpa is, with a unique concept video, ‘The Hunt for Pushpa’ to be released on the eve of icon star Allu Arjun’s birthday, sending the excitement to unprecedented levels.

Pushpa: The Rule clearly looks like the film that will not only rule the box office but our hearts and minds and set a new benchmark for a pan-Indian film.

The film is expected to release in theatres in 2024.