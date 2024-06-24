Hype for Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' benefits Rajasekhar's 2019 film at the ticket counter, here's how

Nag Ashwin's directorial starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be released in theatres on June 27

Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD

The release date of the much awaited and anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is nearing. The advance bookings for the film has started on a high note with several states in India registering record pre-release collections. The film directed by Nag Ashwin stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film is expected to see cameos from several actors.

However, amidst the craze for 'Kalki 2898 AD', some audiences have confused it with the 2019 film which has been re-released in theatres. The said 2019 film of Rajasekhar is also titled 'Kalki', therefore causing confusion. Some people unintentionally booked tickets for the 2019 film 'Kalki' instead of the upcoming film, according to reports.

Fortunately, ticket booking platform, Book My Show took note of the situation and assured movie goers that their tickets would seamlessly transfer to the Prabhas film. According to reports, Rajasekhar's 'Kalki' has 30 shows swiftly filling.

Kalki 2898 AD advance sales:

The film has taken not just India but even North America by storm. Prathyangira Cinemas, who is distributing the film in North America in all languages, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “77,777+ tickets sold in North America. Prabhas is taking the box office by storm with audience flocking to see the Rebel Star in action in 3 more days.”

In Telangana, within an hour of advance booking commencing, 56000 tickets were sold. This is despite the Telangana government increasing the ticket price of 'Kalki 2898 AD' for the first 8 days of its release. The ticket price has been increased by Rs 70 in single screens and by Rs 100 in multiplexes. The first show on day 1 will start at 5.30 am and extra shows will be added to cater to the demand.

What Amitabh and Kamal said about Kalki 2898 AD:

A few days ago, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai where actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati among others marked their presence. During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept. He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Kamal Haasan also spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project. While talking about Nag Ashwin, the actor said he is a man of few words but has a great idea and he knows how to present it. He said, "I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it." He added, "I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea."