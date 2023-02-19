Breaking News
Jiiva shares how one shot played by him in CCL got him his role in '73', starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Updated on: 19 February,2023 04:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Tamil actor Amar Choudary, popular as Jiiva recalled how one shot played by him during one of the matches in the Celebrity Cricket League(CCL) helped him in get an opportunity to essay the role of cricketer, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, known by his name Cheeka in the movie '83'

Tamil actor Amar Choudary, popular as Jiiva recalled how one shot played by him during one of the matches in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) helped him in get an opportunity to essay the role of cricketer, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, known by his name Cheeka in the movie '83'. The multi-starrer film starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others.


He said: "We have been playing CCL for the past six years, and I was chosen for '83' on the basis of one shot that I played in the tournament. I was even praised by former Indian test cricketer, Balwinder Sandhu Sir, who selected me and said that I should be playing the character of Srikkanth as he felt I was playing like him. It is a huge honour that he chose me to play an iconic personality like Cheeka on the big screen."

The 39-year-old actor is known for his work in Tamil as well as Hindi and Malayalam cinema. He has worked in movies such as 'E', 'Katradhu Tamizh', 'Siva Manasula Sakthi', 'Mugamoodi', and web series such as 'Farzi'. He appeared as a celebrity guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with other stars who are participating in CCL and during the conversation with the host, he discussed his experience of being part of the event and its significance in his professional career.


While expressing his gratitude towards the founder of CCL for selecting him for the event, he added: "Thank you so much to Vishnu Vardhan Induri (founder of CCL) for putting '83' together. I'm grateful to Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh for believing in me and that I could pull off Cheeka efficiently. Also, a big thank you to the man himself, Cheeka for being such a unique personality. '83 was a great experience for me overall."

