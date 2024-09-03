The recent floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have caused widespread devastation, displacing thousands and destroying homes across both states. Jr NTR made a generous contribution towards relief

Jr NTR

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Man of Masses NTR Jr. has once again demonstrated his compassion by donating Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support flood relief efforts. The recent floods have caused widespread devastation, displacing thousands and destroying homes across both states.

NTR Jr. took to Twitter to express his concern for those affected by the floods. In his tweet, which translates to English, he wrote, "I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster."

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



వరద విపత్తు నుండి ఉపశమనం కోసం రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు తీసుకొనే చర్యలకి… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 3, 2024

This is not the first time NTR Jr. has stepped up in times of crisis. He has consistently contributed and provided assistance whenever there has been a need, reinforcing his deep commitment to the welfare of the people. His latest contribution will help provide essential supplies and aid to those affected by the floods.

NTR Jr.'s ongoing dedication to helping those in need has been widely praised, highlighting his strong connection with the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

About the floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as torrential rains lashed Telangana. The state government on Monday put the damage at Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates and sought immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre. Telangana CM said crops in lakhs of acres suffered damage, as per preliminary information, despite the government's efforts to prevent loss of life and damage to property. An official release on Monday night said over 100 relief camps were organised, providing shelter to more than 4,000 people. As per initial estimates, the damage to roads was about Rs 2,362 crore, while crop loss (in 4,15,000 acres) was Rs 415 crore, it said. The incessant rainfall since Saturday last caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to agricultural crops and disruption of the state's rail and road links with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and floods since Saturday in Andhra's Vijayawada have claimed 17 lives while two persons were missing. NTR district accounted for nine deaths while seven deaths were reported from the Guntur district and one died in the Palnadu district.

The floods affected 4.15 lakh people. Over 43,000 people were shifted to 163 relief camps in NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts.