Kalki 2898 AD: Makers unveil new poster of Amitabh Bachchan from the sci-fi epic

Indian cinema’s biggest and most awaited release of the year, the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, helmed by Nag Ashwin, features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

While there’s a lot of buzz doing rounds about the film on the internet, it was last year, on the legendary Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, when his first look poster was revealed. Ever since, fans have eagerly awaited more details about the actor’s look and character in the film. Adding to the excitement, a new poster of the cinema icon has now been shared today in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Clad in an all-white attire, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting inside a temple, looking mysteriously towards a bright ray of light. Building anticipation for a big announcement soon, the poster reads, “Samay Aa Gaya Hai” leaving audiences all the more excited for the magnum opus.

Unveiling the new poster, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ social media handle read as, "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬!"

Amidst all the excitement for the film, a new update reveals that the makers are planning a big announcement this Sunday, which is expected to leave fans surprised.

Confirming the same, a source revealed, “The team of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ are planning something grand this Sunday. Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it’s going to be a great surprise for audiences.”

The source further confirmed that through this campaign, they will also be announcing the film’s release date. It would be interesting to learn whether the big reveal is about the film’s narrative or its characters. Audiences only have to wait a little while longer to witness what’s expected to be a grand unveiling in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

A couple of weeks back it was reported by entertainment portal Pinkvilla that director Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies will be releasing a special animated prelude for the film aimed at offering viewers a sneak peek into the intricate world of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi drama. Notably, superstar Prabhas has lent his voice to this entire animated prelude. Following the prelude’s digital premiere, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will pick up where the animation leaves off, introducing characters portrayed by the star cast.