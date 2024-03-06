Prabhas and Disha Patani recently wrapped the shoot of a special song for Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi drama 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Kalki 2898 AD team in Italy

Set to take the big screen by storm, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani has kept audiences intrigued ever since its announcement. While major portions of the film have already been shot, the film’s lead star Prabhas, along with co-star Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and producer Priyanka Dutt, recently travelled to Italy to shoot a song for the film.

Interestingly, the song was filmed at the majestic Royal Palace of Caserta in Caserta, Italy. With its picturesque gardens, pools, fountains and cascades, this dreamy and historic location offered a breathtaking setting for the song, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.

Announcing the same on social media, Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared a picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani with the entire crew and makers saying, “Italy lo aata paata”

The Mahabharat connection:

Recently, present at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin spoke about his upcoming epic science-fiction entertainer and the timeline of events depicted in the film, along with the power of technology.

Nag Ashwin said, “I just wish definitely that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in preproduction. We are creating this new world like I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different words that we are trying to create, we work with so many different concept artists and giving prompts, obviously, again, in a very personal, one on one sort of way, and try to give references and build this world. For example, our film starts in Mahabharat and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a blade runner.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. The film is set to hit the screens pan-India on May 9, 2024.