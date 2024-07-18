Kantara, Kalki 2898 AD to Thangalaan, how South cinema presents Indian mythology differently on celluloid

Let's explore some standout examples from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema that showcase this unique storytelling approach

Stills from Kantara and Thangalaan

Unlike previous adaptations, these movies expertly intertwine mythological tales with compelling narratives, creating a captivating and relatable cinematic experience. Let's explore some standout examples from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema that showcase this unique storytelling approach.

Kantara:

Although Kantara from Kannada is a timeless story about the conflict between man and nature, the fights between zamindars and peasants, and the never-ending search for land and money, it goes beyond these parts by skillfully weaving in elements of Karnataka’s culture and mythology that fit in with the plot as if they were always there. In the folklore of Tulunadu, bhuta (also known as daiva) are divinities who are worshiped through the ritual known as Bhuta Kola. The film is directed by Rishabh Shetty and also stars the actor in central role.

Kalki 2898 AD:

Almost all the major characters in Kalki 2898 AD from Telugu can be traced to Hindu scriptures. The film is a mix of science fiction and draws inspiration from the deeply rooted Indian mythology of Kalki, who is believed to be the tenth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. It depicts a futuristic narrative of the ancient Indian epics Mahabharata and the Kalki Purana. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the epic sci-fi drama stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani among others. The makers will likely comeback with a sequel to the film.

Thangalaan:

Thangalaan from Tamil tells the true story of KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) when it was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their purposes. The story will incorporate certain elements from Indian mythology and blend them with the original story. While the film has not been released yet, it will be interesting to see how this blend of narrative and Indian mythology is executed. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film stars Vikram in a never-before-seen avatar. 'Thangalaan' is scheduled for worldwide release this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu will be seen in lead roles alongside Vikram.