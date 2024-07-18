Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains
Maharashtra: New tourism policy to bring in Rs 1L cr investment, create jobs
Mumbai: Four booked for duping investors of Rs 6.57 cr in gold investment scheme
Mumbai: Man held for sodomising 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kantara Kalki 2898 AD to Thangalaan how South cinema presents Indian mythology differently on celluloid

Kantara, Kalki 2898 AD to Thangalaan, how South cinema presents Indian mythology differently on celluloid

Updated on: 18 July,2024 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Let's explore some standout examples from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema that showcase this unique storytelling approach

Kantara, Kalki 2898 AD to Thangalaan, how South cinema presents Indian mythology differently on celluloid

Stills from Kantara and Thangalaan

Listen to this article
Kantara, Kalki 2898 AD to Thangalaan, how South cinema presents Indian mythology differently on celluloid
x
00:00

The South Indian entertainment industry is breaking new ground with films that delve deep into Indian mythology. Unlike previous adaptations, these movies expertly intertwine mythological tales with compelling narratives, creating a captivating and relatable cinematic experience. Let's explore some standout examples from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema that showcase this unique storytelling approach.


Kantara:


Although Kantara from Kannada is a timeless story about the conflict between man and nature, the fights between zamindars and peasants, and the never-ending search for land and money, it goes beyond these parts by skillfully weaving in elements of Karnataka’s culture and mythology that fit in with the plot as if they were always there. In the folklore of Tulunadu, bhuta (also known as daiva) are divinities who are worshiped through the ritual known as Bhuta Kola. The film is directed by Rishabh Shetty and also stars the actor in central role. 


Kalki 2898 AD:

Almost all the major characters in Kalki 2898 AD from Telugu can be traced to Hindu scriptures. The film is a mix of science fiction and draws inspiration from the deeply rooted Indian mythology of Kalki, who is believed to be the tenth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. It depicts a futuristic narrative of the ancient Indian epics Mahabharata and the Kalki Purana. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the epic sci-fi drama stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani among others. The makers will likely comeback with a sequel to the film. 

Thangalaan:

Thangalaan from Tamil tells the true story of KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) when it was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their purposes. The story will incorporate certain elements from Indian mythology and blend them with the original story. While the film has not been released yet, it will be interesting to see how this blend of narrative and Indian mythology is executed. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film stars Vikram in a never-before-seen avatar. 'Thangalaan' is scheduled for worldwide release this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu will be seen in lead roles alongside Vikram.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kalki 2898 AD kantara Entertainment News mythology indian mythology bollywood entertaintment Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK