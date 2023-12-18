'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty at the school he adopted in Keradi

Listen to this article Rishab Shetty adopts government school in his hometown Keradi x 00:00

Kantara star Rishab Shetty has indeed made waves with the release of his thrilling look from the upcoming 'Kantara Chapter 1'. The actor who has left the nation astonished with the success of 'Kantara' is also a man to look up to for his kindness, a devoted family man, and an aware personality towards society's welfare. The evidence of Rishab's awareness of society's welfare was recently witnessed when he stood to survive Kannada schools through cinema.

Rishab Shetty who directed the movie 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kaasaragodu' conveyed the importance and raising awareness about the survival of Kannada schools through cinema, has adopted the endangered government Kannada school of Keradi, his hometown, through the Rishab Shetty Foundation to save vernacular schools. On this occasion, the village leaders and elders were present and congratulated Rishab Shetty on the adoption of the village school. This indeed spoke volumes of Rishab's spirit of changing the world through cinema which indeed reflects in his films and so does in real life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remarkably, Rishab's 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale' was declared a blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film, at the 66th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, having made his distinct place in the industry with the success of the 'Kantara, Rishab was invited as a panelist at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave hosted by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information to cast light on how Yuva Shakti, the powerful force of India’s youth, is igniting a transformative wave across the nation. Grabbing the opportunity Rishab spoke about how they are getting support from the government and also put forward the request to have a Film City in Bengaluru. While addressing his request, Rishab said, “Reaching the audience is one challenge and we are getting support from the government. There are some requests like, to have a Film City in Bengaluru.”

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited 'Kantara', titled 'Kantara Chapter 1', which is going to be a prequel, and the actor-writer-director will take the film on floors soon. He had unveiled his first look from the film last month.