Karthi unveils his quirky side as Japan; watch teaser

Tamil superstar Karthi celebrates his 46th birthday today. On this occasion, the makers of his upcoming film titled 'Japan' dropped an intriguing teaser video featuring the actor. The Tamil version of the film has voiceover by Silambarasan who introduced the character of Karthi as Japan. The film is directed by Raju Murugan.

Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty, and Vijay Deverakonda released the Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu teasers of 'Japan', respectively. The makers also dropped a new poster from the film where the actor is seen sporting a long curly hair and wearing a golden coloured bling shirt, gold jewellery and holding golden guns. In the background we get to see gold biscuits.

Dream Warrior Pictures shared the intro video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The caption read: "Here comes our #Japan - Made in India #JapanFromDiwali." 'Japan' is slated for a 2023 Diwali release.

In the teaser video we see multiple character describing Japan in varied manners. Vaagai Chandra Sekar says, “He is a miraculous being in God’s creation, who is beyond reproach.” Another goes, “He is a comedy piece.” Actor Sunil, on the other hand, says, “He is a dirty villain.” Karthi himself introduces his name as 'Japan-Made In India' in the teaser.

Anu Emmanuel plays the leading lady opposite Karthi in 'Japan'. The film also stars Sunil and Vijay Milton in important roles. The cinematography is by Ravi Varman and editing by Philomin Raj. The music and background score of the movie is being composed by G.V. Prakash.

Karthi's 'Japan' is all scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali this year. The film will clash at the box office with Siva Karthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'. The film is said to be a sci-fi film based on Aliens and it will be heavy on visual effects.

