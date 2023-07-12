KV Vijayendra Prasad: We plan to tie up with a top Hollywood studio

RRR 2 set to go global as film’s writer Prasad reveals director Rajamouli is in talks to bring an international studio on board as co-producer

A still from RRR

In 2022, with the global success of RRR, the West learnt what we knew years ago—that SS Rajamouli is one of those rare directors who can transport you to another world with his visual spectacles. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-led epic action drama, which was released in over 100 theatres across the US in March, thrilled audiences as well as Hollywood stars with its ambitious storytelling and grand scale, before bagging an Oscar. Naturally then, Rajamouli is keen to up the ante with the RRR sequel. From what we hear, he is planning to produce the next instalment with a major Hollywood studio.



The idea is to take the period drama to a global level, ensuring a wide release in the US and other markets. A trade source reveals, “There is much interest in Indian movies after RRR. It makes sense to tie up with a Hollywood studio, thus ensuring that RRR 2 gets numerous screens on its release. The big players—like Paramount Pictures, Warner Brothers Entertainment, 20th Century Studios and Sony Pictures— have the resources to not only create demand for the movie and get more exhibitors to run it, but also promote it on a wider scale.”

SS Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra Prasad

Sources suggest that Rajamouli may not helm the second edition of the historical drama, which will take ahead the story of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Is there any truth to it, we ask RRR 2 writer and Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. The noted screenwriter says, “It has not been decided yet whether my son will direct RRR 2 or not. He is weighing several options.”

Prasad is more forthcoming about the film being Hollywood-bound. “The sequel will be done on a big Hollywood scale. Several people are eager to [team up]. There is a plan to tie up with a top Hollywood studio, and make it with international technicians. If we want a worldwide release, we have to do a co-production. You don’t get the theatres unless you have the major distribution chains. RRR didn’t get as good a theatrical release globally as we wanted.”

While the sequel’s plot has been finalised, it remains to be seen when it will roll. Up next for Rajamouli is the adventure drama with Mahesh Babu. “After that, my son will begin pre-production on Mahabharata, which will take four years to roll,” says Prasad.