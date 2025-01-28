For Mohanlal’s entry sequence, L2: Empuraan’s makers build a replica of AH-64 Apache helicopter with the aid of engineers; chopper to be used in the threequel as well

Mohanlal in the film

Listen to this article L2: Empuraan makers build AH-64 Apache helicopter replica for Mohanlal’s entry x 00:00

Almost six years since Lucifer’s (2019) release, Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran are ready with the sequel, L2: Empuraan. On January 26, the makers unveiled the teaser. One of the teaser’s standout elements is Mohanlal’s entry sequence that involves an AH-64 Apache, considered among the world’s best attack helicopters. Interestingly, the chopper wasn’t rented or digitally created for the actioner. Since Apache helicopters weren’t available in India, the makers decided to have a replica constructed from scratch with the aid of engineers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The replica of AH-64 Apache that has been used in L2: Empuraan

Spearheaded by production designer Mohandas and supervised by Sukumaran, the process began in 2023 and took over six months. A member of the production team shared, “The film was in the works for almost three years, and early on in the process, it was decided that we need to create this helicopter. It took over six months of intensive work to replicate the Apache’s design. We collaborated with aviation experts and engineers to ensure the structure, cockpit, and external features mirrored the real aircraft. We’ve used it in the film, and it will be retained for the next instalment as well.”

The team used lightweight materials like aluminium and fibreglass for the helicopter’s frame as that ensured easy manoeuvring during the shoot. Advanced 3D printing technology was employed to craft intricate parts, such as the missile pods and cockpit controls. To ensure that the chopper managed certain functions, the team engineered moving parts, such as the rotor blades, and installed LED screens in the cockpit to simulate real-time aviation controls. A supervisor elaborated on the post-production work, saying, “While the physical replica handled close-up shots, CGI enhancements was used to depict flight and combat.”