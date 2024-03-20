Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Clad in a red saree Rashmika Mandanna arrives on Pushpa 2 sets amid heavy security watch video
<< Back to Elections 2024

Clad in a red saree, Rashmika Mandanna arrives on ‘Pushpa 2’ sets amid heavy security - watch video

Updated on: 20 March,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fans can be seen gathering around to catch a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna. The leaked footage is reportedly from the Yaganti Temple premises in Andhra Pradesh. 

Clad in a red saree, Rashmika Mandanna arrives on ‘Pushpa 2’ sets amid heavy security - watch video

Rashmika Mandanna Pic/ Rashmika international Crush's X

Listen to this article
Clad in a red saree, Rashmika Mandanna arrives on ‘Pushpa 2’ sets amid heavy security - watch video
x
00:00

Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated film 'Pushpa: The Rule', was spotted on the film’s sets. Videos of the actress clad in a red saree outside a temple have hit the viral note. Rashmika looks ethereal as she arrives amid heavy security. Fans can be seen gathering around to catch a glimpse of the actress. Rashmika essays the role of  Srivalli, who married Pushparaj played by Allu Arjun. The sequel is said to focus on their life post-wedding. The leaked footage is reportedly from the Yaganti Temple premises in Andhra Pradesh. 





About ‘Pushpa 2’

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film. The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second installment of the movie sooner than we expected. 'Pushpa 2' is slated to release on August 15.

Rashmika’s work front

Rashmika is currently flying high on the success of her recently released action thriller 'Animal'. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role. And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. 'Chhaava' is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024. Reportedly, the film is a historical drama centred around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Vicky Kaushal. The film is set in the late 1600s and will have a lot of war sequences. Rashmika will play the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in the film.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rule vicky kaushal Animal
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK