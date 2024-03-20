Fans can be seen gathering around to catch a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna. The leaked footage is reportedly from the Yaganti Temple premises in Andhra Pradesh.

Rashmika Mandanna Pic/ Rashmika international Crush's X

Listen to this article Clad in a red saree, Rashmika Mandanna arrives on ‘Pushpa 2’ sets amid heavy security - watch video x 00:00

Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated film 'Pushpa: The Rule', was spotted on the film’s sets. Videos of the actress clad in a red saree outside a temple have hit the viral note. Rashmika looks ethereal as she arrives amid heavy security. Fans can be seen gathering around to catch a glimpse of the actress. Rashmika essays the role of Srivalli, who married Pushparaj played by Allu Arjun. The sequel is said to focus on their life post-wedding. The leaked footage is reportedly from the Yaganti Temple premises in Andhra Pradesh.

About ‘Pushpa 2’

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film. The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second installment of the movie sooner than we expected. 'Pushpa 2' is slated to release on August 15.

Rashmika’s work front

Rashmika is currently flying high on the success of her recently released action thriller 'Animal'. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role. And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. 'Chhaava' is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024. Reportedly, the film is a historical drama centred around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Vicky Kaushal. The film is set in the late 1600s and will have a lot of war sequences. Rashmika will play the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in the film.

(With inputs from ANI)