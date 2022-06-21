Love in Thailand: Vignesh posts breathtakingly beautiful pictures with Nayanthara

Posting a series of pictures, Vignesh Shivan said, "In Thailand with my Thaaram."

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Director Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot with actress Nayanthara at a grand ceremony at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram recently, posted pictures from their honeymoon in Thailand. Posting a series of pictures, Vignesh wrote, "In Thailand with my Thaaram." Ever since the director shared some pretty sun-kissed photos, the internet can't stop awwing at the duo's chemistry.

Posting a picture of Nayan and him with the team he described as the 'Shaadi Squad', Vignesh Shivan said, "Thank you sooo much for the all the dreamy , memorable , surreal moments you guys put together for our wedding! "Tina , Anisha and team! You guys were super sweet to us all the time! The last minute changes! The final minute twists and turns! You guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives !"Thank you soo much and don't forget to call me for all your abroad weddings !! God bless you guys," Vignesh Shivan said.

Posting a picture of Nayanthara in her wedding dress, he wrote, "From Nayan ma'am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani. And now, my wife."

He also posted a picture of him tying the 'mangalsutra' around Nayanthara's neck and another where he appears to be garlanding her, with the caption: "Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my Thangamey! Love you Thangamey, Kanmani, Kadambari and now my wife!"

