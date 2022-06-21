Breaking News
Love in Thailand: Vignesh posts breathtakingly beautiful pictures with Nayanthara

Updated on: 21 June,2022 12:46 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Posting a series of pictures, Vignesh Shivan said, "In Thailand with my Thaaram."

Love in Thailand: Vignesh posts breathtakingly beautiful pictures with Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Director Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot with actress Nayanthara at a grand ceremony at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram recently, posted pictures from their honeymoon in Thailand. Posting a series of pictures, Vignesh wrote, "In Thailand with my Thaaram." Ever since the director shared some pretty sun-kissed photos, the internet can't stop awwing at the duo's chemistry.


 
 
 
 
 
