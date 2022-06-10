Vignesh Shivan: Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2022 10:08 AM IST  |  Chennai
As promised a couple of days earlier, the director posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram on Thursday afternoon

Picture courtesy/Vignesh Shivan's Instagram account


Director Vignesh Shivan, who married actress Nayanthara on Thursday, posted a series of pictures from their wedding on social media, even as he wrote that this is "just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with my Thangamey".

As promised a couple of days earlier, the director posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.




Posting a picture of Nayanthara in her wedding dress, he wrote, "From Nayan ma'am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani. And now, my wife."


