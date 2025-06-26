Ahead of the June 27 release of Kannappa, the makers of the Vishnu Manchu-starrer has issued guidelines on reacting to the film. The makers have threatened legal action to those engaging in trolling the film and its cast

Vishnu Manchu in Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu's long-awaited film Kannappa will be hitting the theatres on June 27. Ahead of the mythological drama's release, the makers of the Telugu film have released a strong statement warning trolls against creating content that attacks the film. The film is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva in Hinduism.

Kannappa makers stand against defamatory reviews

The official X account of Kannappa shared the notice wth the caption, "Public Caution Notice. Our film Kannappa releases globally on June 27, 2025 with full lawful clearances. Misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged.”

It further read, "The film has been created responsibly to engage with the public at large and we thereby respectfully request all critiques to watch the film first, appreciate its substance, understand the intent and then comment on it with responsibility, rather than succumbing to premeditated biases or vendetta-fuelled commentary.”

Public Caution Notice 🚨

Makers threaten legal action

The notice also spoke on the limitation of Freedom of Speech. “While we recognize that the right to freedom of speech and expression is sacrosanct and enshrined under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India, it is also equally established, by judicial interpretations that intentional and destructive attack, whether physical or reputational, on a creative work is not protected speech but a form of actionable injury and we reserve our rights to take appropriate legal action in this regard.”

“Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that the Hon'ble Delhi High Court has granted protection to the personality and publicity rights of two key stakeholders and principal actors of Kannappa, namely, Dr. Mohan Babu and Mr. Vishnu Manchu, and any dilution or tarnishment of their persona, image or district attributes, including any form of unauthorized use of dissemination of content which misappropriates or defames them, whether for commercial, personal, or any other gains may invite consequences under the present direction from the Hon'ble Court as well as under applicable laws,” read the statement.

About Kannappa

Kannappa features an ensemble like Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo. Apart from these, it also features cameos from Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal portrays Goddess Parvati, Mohanlal as Kirata, and Prabhas plays the role of Rudra.