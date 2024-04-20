Reportedly, Malayalam director Joshiy's residence was burgled, with assets worth Rs 1 crore stolen

Malayalam director Joshiy

Listen to this article Malayalam director Joshiy's house robbed, Rs 1 crore in assets stolen: Report x 00:00

Joshiy, a well-known and loved director with a long history of successful films dating back to the 1980s, has shocked everyone with a recent incident. Last night, burglars targeted his home in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi.

Malayalam director Joshiy's house robbed

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by PTI, thieves broke into his house, with CCTV footage showing a single intruder entering the premises at 1:30 AM.

The police have confirmed that Joshiy and his family were home when the intruder entered through the kitchen door and took their stuff. The thief made off with valuable gold and diamond jewelry from the director's home. These items were stored safely in a cupboard upstairs. The estimated worth of the stolen goods is around Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, the police are currently examining the CCTV footage, and the investigation is ongoing. As per The Hindu's report, the stolen loot includes 10 diamond rings, 8 pairs of diamond earrings, 10 gold chains, 10 gold bangles, and 10 watches.

On the work front:

Joshiy has been a significant figure in the film industry since the early 1980s. After taking a break, he returned to Malayalam cinema in 2019 with "Porinju Mariam Jose," featuring Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose. The film was a huge hit and caught the eye of filmmakers, leading to its Telugu remake "Naa Saami Ranga" starring Nagarjuna Akkineni. In 2023, Joshiy directed the action-packed drama "Antony."

Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan played the lead roles in the movie, alongside Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, and Appani Sarath. The story revolves around a ruthless gangster who gets into a feud with another gang, leading to the accidental death of one of their members. Now, he and his friends have no choice but to resort to violence to deal with the situation.

Moreover, the director is gearing up to direct the movie "Rambaan" starring Mohanlal, slated for release in 2025. The film, written by actor Chemban Vinod Jose, had its motion poster revealed last year. Mohanlal and Shobana will be seen sharing the screen in Tharun Moorthy's upcoming directorial 'L360'. Shobana took to her Instagram handle to share the news and expressed her excitement for the same. She stated, “Good morning. It’s a great day to announce that I am doing a Malayalam movie after a long gap. I am super excited. The director is Tharun Moorthy. Can you guess who the hero of the movie is? Yes, it is Mr. Mohanlal.”