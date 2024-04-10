Malayalam film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away at age 65

Gandhimathi Balan, a well-known Malayalam film producer and distributor who supported many groundbreaking movies, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday

Gandhimathi Balan, a well-known Malayalam film producer and distributor who supported many groundbreaking movies, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday at 65. He was undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time.

Balan, a close friend of many legendary Malayalam filmmakers from the vibrant 80s era like KG George, P Padmarajan, Bharathan, Joshiy, and J Sasikumar, was deeply involved in the Malayalam film scene. Through his company, Gandhimathi Films, he funded and distributed numerous Malayalam movies that were celebrated for their beauty and artistry. Some of the iconic films he was associated with include 'Panchavadi Palam,' 'Moonnam Pakkam,' 'Nombarathi Poovu,' 'Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu,' 'Pathamudayam,' 'Sukhamo Devi,' and 'Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam.'

Netizens pay their respects to the respected Malayalam film producer:

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of renowned producer Shri Gandhimathi Balan sir. I was fortunate enough to sing in lot of his movies. May his soul rest in peace and My Condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏#GandhimathiBalan #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/R57ANSMtZ7 — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) April 10, 2024

He was also instrumental in the distribution of important films like 'Adaminte Vaariyellu,' 'Irakal,' 'Thoovanathumbikal,' 'Malootty,' and 'Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal.' This solidified Gandhimathi Films' reputation as a significant contributor to Malayalam cinema history.

About his entrepreneurial ventures and last project

Some time back, he set up a startup called Alibi, which was all about cyber forensics and defense strategies. It was based in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. Balan's main goal with Alibi was to combat movie piracy and engage in other cyber forensic activities. Apart from his entrepreneurial ventures, Balan was also involved in various government committees and was known for his contributions to cultural and social causes.

One of his last big movies was the 1990 film 'Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu,' starring Mammootty. Directed by the veteran filmmaker Joshiy, it's considered one of the top thrillers in Malayalam cinema history. Mammootty played the lead role of SP Haridas Damodaran IPS, with the script written by P. Padmarajan.