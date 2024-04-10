Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Malayalam film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away at age 65
<< Back to Elections 2024

Malayalam film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away at age 65

Updated on: 10 April,2024 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gandhimathi Balan, a well-known Malayalam film producer and distributor who supported many groundbreaking movies, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday

Malayalam film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away at age 65

Gandhimathi Balan passes away

Listen to this article
Malayalam film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away at age 65
x
00:00

Gandhimathi Balan, a well-known Malayalam film producer and distributor who supported many groundbreaking movies, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday at 65. He was undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time.


Malayalam film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away 


Balan, a close friend of many legendary Malayalam filmmakers from the vibrant 80s era like KG George, P Padmarajan, Bharathan, Joshiy, and J Sasikumar, was deeply involved in the Malayalam film scene. Through his company, Gandhimathi Films, he funded and distributed numerous Malayalam movies that were celebrated for their beauty and artistry. Some of the iconic films he was associated with include 'Panchavadi Palam,' 'Moonnam Pakkam,' 'Nombarathi Poovu,' 'Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu,' 'Pathamudayam,' 'Sukhamo Devi,' and 'Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam.'


Netizens pay their respects to the respected Malayalam film producer:

He was also instrumental in the distribution of important films like 'Adaminte Vaariyellu,' 'Irakal,' 'Thoovanathumbikal,' 'Malootty,' and 'Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal.' This solidified Gandhimathi Films' reputation as a significant contributor to Malayalam cinema history.

About his entrepreneurial ventures and last project

Some time back, he set up a startup called Alibi, which was all about cyber forensics and defense strategies. It was based in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. Balan's main goal with Alibi was to combat movie piracy and engage in other cyber forensic activities. Apart from his entrepreneurial ventures, Balan was also involved in various government committees and was known for his contributions to cultural and social causes.

One of his last big movies was the 1990 film 'Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu,' starring Mammootty. Directed by the veteran filmmaker Joshiy, it's considered one of the top thrillers in Malayalam cinema history. Mammootty played the lead role of SP Haridas Damodaran IPS, with the script written by P. Padmarajan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK