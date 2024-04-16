With Family Star consolidating her position in Telugu film industry, Mrunal asserts being a pan- India star is now within reach for female actors

Family Star may have received mixed reviews, but Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur have been praised for their performances in the drama. Considering Parasuram’s directorial venture marks only Thakur’s third Telugu release, she is grateful to have won over the audiences again. “Stepping into a new industry can be daunting, but the love showered upon my characters has been overwhelming. To receive such warmth and acceptance from the south Indian audience for three consecutive years is beyond anything I could have imagined,” says the actor, who forayed into the Telugu film industry with the sleeper hit, Sita Ramam, in 2022. Her golden run continued with Hi Nanna (2023) opposite Nani.

Juggling Hindi and Telugu projects isn’t easy. But Thakur feels Family Star has consolidated her position as a bankable actor down south. Not just that, she believes that the tag of a pan-India star is not out of reach for women anymore. While the label has been largely used for select male actors, she says leading ladies are breaking the glass ceiling, hoping to emulate what the late Sridevi had done decades ago. “With a shift towards diverse storytelling and an emphasis on talent and versatility, the dream for female actors to become pan-India stars is now within reach. Moreover, the south Indian film industry, known for its rich narratives and nuanced characters, is [giving a boost to] talented people.”