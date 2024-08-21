Mahesh Babu will voice Mufasa, while industry stalwarts Brahmanandam is returning as Pumbaa and Ali returning as Timon. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will be in Indian theatres on December 20, 2024

Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa in Telugu

Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa for Telugu version of Disney film, trailer out on THIS day

It’s time to delve into the legacy of the ultimate king of the jungle, Mufasa: The Lion King, now brought to life in Telugu with the biggest casting yet, featuring none other than the superstar Mahesh Babu. Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, the visually stunning live-action Mufasa: The Lion King is all set to release on 20th December 2024, enriched by the gravitas of superstar Mahesh Babu’s voice along with industry stalwarts Brahmanandam returning as Pumbaa and Ali returning as Timon. The Telugu trailer will launch on 26th August at 11.07am.

Talking about the phenomenal association, Mahesh Babu shares, “I have always admired Disney’s blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling, the character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan. My family means everything to me and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special as it is an experience I will cherish with my children! I am looking forward to when my family as well as my fans will be watching Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu on the big screen on 20th December!"

“Our aim always is to bring a deeper, more personal touch to storytelling and engage with audiences all over the country and for them to enjoy the cinematic experience with their families in a language of their choice. The iconic character of Mufasa has inspired generations, and we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu Garu bring the voice of Mufasa to life in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King!” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Bringing new and fan-favourite characters to life and blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is directed by Barry Jenkins.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.

The English voices include Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

The film is directed by Barry Jenkins, with original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will be in Indian theatres on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.