Nayanthara oozes love in pictures with hubby Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Jawan', shared loved-up pictures with her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan on her social media. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures featuring her and her hubby. In the pictures, the two can be seen holding hands and hugging each other.

While Nayanthara donned a Lilac coloured printed saree which she paired with a choker pearl necklace with matching earrings and her hair tied neatly in a bun, her husband opted for a simple white shirt and a mundu. The actress put up white heart emojis in the caption.

The two clicked pictures against the backdrop of greenery and what seems to be a holiday home. The actress often shares pictures with her husband and their 2 kids on her social media. Earlier, she shared a picture of her and the kids’ reunion with Vignesh as the director returned home after completing his shooting schedule.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a set of four pictures featuring her, Vignesh, and their 2 kids. The actress wrote in the caption: “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything.”

