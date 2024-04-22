Breaking News
Nayanthara oozes love in pictures with hubby Vignesh
Nayanthara oozes love in pictures with hubby Vignesh

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures featuring her and her hubby. In the pictures, the two can be seen holding hands and hugging each other

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Jawan', shared loved-up pictures with her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan on her social media. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures featuring her and her hubby. In the pictures, the two can be seen holding hands and hugging each other.


While Nayanthara donned a Lilac coloured printed saree which she paired with a choker pearl necklace with matching earrings and her hair tied neatly in a bun, her husband opted for a simple white shirt and a mundu. The actress put up white heart emojis in the caption.


 
 
 
 
 
The two clicked pictures against the backdrop of greenery and what seems to be a holiday home. The actress often shares pictures with her husband and their 2 kids on her social media. Earlier, she shared a picture of her and the kids’ reunion with Vignesh as the director returned home after completing his shooting schedule.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a set of four pictures featuring her, Vignesh, and their 2 kids. The actress wrote in the caption: “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything.”

